Dramatic shootout on Durban's M13 highway
A murder suspect crashed into another car during a dramatic shootout with police on a busy Durban highway on Thursday morning.
The aftermath of a high speed chase and shooting on the M13 near Pinetown. A man looks to have been tackled by a police dog. Source unknown @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/VsMFuc2NTa— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) November 1, 2018
Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane said officers from the Shongweni K9 unit spotted a suspicious vehicle driven by a wanted murder suspect in the Pinetown CBD.
“Police chased the vehicle and the suspect allegedly opened fire at police officers. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a civilian’s vehicle along the M13‚” Zwane said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
“The suspect was arrested and a firearm recovered‚” Zwane said.
