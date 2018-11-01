News

Dramatic shootout on Durban's M13 highway

By Nivashni Nair - 01 November 2018
A murder suspect crashed into another car during a dramatic shootout with police on a busy Durban highway on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Thulani Zwane said officers from the Shongweni K9 unit spotted a suspicious vehicle driven by a wanted murder suspect in the Pinetown CBD.

“Police chased the vehicle and the suspect allegedly opened fire at police officers. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a civilian’s vehicle along the M13‚” Zwane said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

“The suspect was arrested and a firearm recovered‚” Zwane said.

- TimesLIVE

 

