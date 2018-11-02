News

Sex-pest plague: SA is crawling with wayward teachers

By Prega Govender - 02 November 2018
98 teachers were fired in the last financial year for serious offences.
As the sentencing of convicted paedophile Collan Rex‚ a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boys’ High‚ was postponed on Wednesday‚ it emerged that 98 teachers were fired in the last financial year for a host of serious offences‚ including having sexual relationships with pupils.

A further 483 teachers from six provinces were slapped with final written warnings and 308 with fines‚ while 119 were suspended without pay.

 

