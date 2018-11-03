Determined girls head for Oprah Academy

Excited East Londoners prepare for the time of their lives starting January

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from. The ability to triumph begins with you – always,” serial do-gooder Oprah Winfrey once said. And this is exactly what two Eastern Cape girls proved and now they are heading to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls next year. After a stringent selection process which included assessment tests, interviews and home visits, Linako Sbike, 13, from Africa Angels Independent School in Chintsa East and Kuhle Morongo, 12, from Cambridge Primar...

