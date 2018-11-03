WATCH LIVE | HHP honoured with a civic funeral service in Mahikeng
Mourners have gathered at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng to bid a final farewell to late hip-hop star HHP‚ also known as‚ Jabba. The Bosso hitmaker has been afforded a civic funeral by the North West provincial government. HHP's casket was transported in an official procession by traffic officers and fire fighters from his home in Unit 5 to the convention centre.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.