Don't protect women abusers‚ Bathabile Dlamini tells mourners

Minister for women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini urged communities at a funeral service on Sunday not to defend sex offenders. She was addressing mourners at the funeral service for seven members of the Khoza family – three women and four children – who were killed and buried under piles of sand at a house in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg last week.

