Three arrested after man robbed at ATM
Northern Cape police arrested three suspects after they allegedly robbed a man of an undisclosed amount of cash at an ATM in Britstown on Friday.
After robbing the victim, the suspects fled the scene in a white VW Polo in the direction of De Aar.
“With the assistance of the petrol attendants of the Shell garage in Britstown the victim contacted the police who then activated police units in De Aar.
“The officers noticed the vehicle fitting the description and managed to stop it, resulting in the arrest of three male suspects aged 33, 34 and 44,” police said.
They said the suspects had been positively linked to various card skimming crimes in the Kimberley area. “Cash and various bank cards were confiscated from the robbers.”
