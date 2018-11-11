Three arrested after man robbed at ATM

“With the assistance of the petrol attendants of the Shell garage in Britstown the victim contacted the police who then activated police units in De Aar.

“The officers noticed the vehicle fitting the description and managed to stop it, resulting in the arrest of three male suspects aged 33, 34 and 44,” police said.

They said the suspects had been positively linked to various card skimming crimes in the Kimberley area. “Cash and various bank cards were confiscated from the robbers.”