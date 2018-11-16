Krugerrand theft accused unable to recall the details

Gold Krugerrand theft accused Kevin Kaschula on Thursday told the East London regional court he did not recall which of his former bosses had told him to open a safety deposit box in his own name so he could store 80 coins belonging to multimillionaire EV Krull. For more than 20 years, Kaschula kept Krull’s 80 coins in his personal box in a vault in Nedbank’s East London branch where he used to work.

