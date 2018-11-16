Krugerrand theft accused unable to recall the details
Gold Krugerrand theft accused Kevin Kaschula on Thursday told the East London regional court he did not recall which of his former bosses had told him to open a safety deposit box in his own name so he could store 80 coins belonging to multimillionaire EV Krull. For more than 20 years, Kaschula kept Krull’s 80 coins in his personal box in a vault in Nedbank’s East London branch where he used to work.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.