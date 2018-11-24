Pray for an end to woman and child abuse, says public works minister

Public works minister Thulas Nxesi has called on religious leaders and members to pray for an end to the increasing sexual abuse against women and children in the country. Nxesi was speaking at the handover of a Nissan double cab to the Nomaxabiso Victim Empowerment Centre in Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

