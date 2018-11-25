West Bank prisoners want laptops, fine cuisine, quality shoes

Correctional services rubbish long list of complaints over food rations, study facilities, cutlery and education

Inmates at an Eastern Cape prison have demanded a bigger variety and increase in food portions, longer visiting hours, better study opportunities and resources and improved medical care. The West Bank maximum prison inmates in East London believe a shortage of laptops is making it difficult for them to rehabilitate.

