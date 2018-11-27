News

Cape Town pair busted with date rape drug rohypnol

By Iavan Pijoos - 27 November 2018
Police have confiscated 200 rohypnol tablets valued at around R30,000 at a house in Lansdowne, Cape Town.
Image: Western Cape SAPS

Drugs believed to have been transported from DurbanTwo people have been arrested after they were found in possession of a date rape drug as well as dagga plants and products‚ with an estimated value of R60‚000.

The duo‚ aged 25 and 33‚ were arrested after police conducted a search operation at a house in Lansdowne in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said police had received information that the drugs were brought in from Durban.

Traut said police found 200 rohypnol tablets valued at around R30‚000 and dagga plants and products also valued at R 30‚000. An undisclosed amount of money and two cars were also confiscated.

“We have reason to believe that the rohypnol tablets were earmarked for sexual crimes against women.”

The two are expected to appear in court soon.

 

 

