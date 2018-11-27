ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe will explain to the commission of inquiry into state capture why the ANC wanted an audience with the big four banks over the closure of Gupta-linked accounts.

Standard Bank‚ Absa and Nedbank attended‚ but FNB did not.

Mantashe delivered a short opening statement before the commission broke for lunch at 1pm.

Mantashe is expected to testify on his alleged role in pressurising SA’s big four banks into reconsidering their decision to close accounts linked to the Gupta family’s business interests.

Executives from Standard Bank‚ Absa and Nedbank previously told the commission that they were summoned to a meeting in which Mantashe allegedly made them account for why the accounts were closed.

Mantashe also called on ANC members with knowledge of state capture to appear before the commission.