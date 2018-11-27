Judge finds injured teen can sue police

A Makhanda teenager, whose right knee was injured after being shot with a rubber bullet during a violent xenophobic protest in October 2015, can now sue police for damages. The then grade 10 pupil, 19-year-old Asonge Dyonashe, was walking with friends from Nombulelo Secondary School when they came across a group of protesters looting a foreign-owned shop in Joza township on October 21 2015.