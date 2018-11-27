Postponement in murder trial of former WSU students

The murder trial of five former Walter Sisulu University students was postponed at the Mthatha High court on Tuesday.

Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21, Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23, Sindile Kango, 21, Philani Danca, 23, and Lwakhe Matakane, 20, stand accused of killing medical student Lwando Mantshontsho in May last year.

The accused appeared briefly because Judge Buyiswa Majiki who is presiding over the matter was reported to be held up in another court in Mbizana municipality, while the defence attorney was also not before court.