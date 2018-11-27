Robbery suspects ‘students of WSU’

Two of the three suspects that were arrested in connection with robberies at Walter Sisulu University have been confirmed to be students at the university as well.

The three suspects were arrested on Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said they were charged with business burglary. “Computers that were stolen during a burglary at the Ibika campus were recovered from the suspects,” said Manatha.

He said the suspects would appear before the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of house robberies.

The Dispatch reported on Monday how students at the Butterworth-based campus were robbed at gunpoint inside their rooms.Manatha said the business burglary cases were committed on September 19 and on Sunday, November 25 - both during the night.