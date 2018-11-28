Civil servants rack up R1m in traffic fines

MPL says the bill amounts to fruitless and wasteful expenditure

PREMIUM

Thousands of Eastern Cape civil servants flouting the rules of the road have run up a bill of more than R1.1m in traffic fines. The fines were accumulated between April 1 2016 and October 31 2018 while the workers were driving state-owned vehicles. These details are contained in written responses by transport MEC Weziwe Tikana to the DA’s shadow MEC of transport Marshall von Buchenroder.