Civil servants rack up R1m in traffic fines

MPL says the bill amounts to fruitless and wasteful expenditure

By Zine George - 28 November 2018

Thousands of Eastern Cape civil servants flouting the rules of the road have run up a bill of more than R1.1m in traffic fines. The fines were accumulated between April 1 2016 and October 31 2018 while the workers were driving state-owned vehicles. These details are contained in written responses by transport MEC Weziwe Tikana to the DA’s shadow MEC of transport Marshall von Buchenroder.

