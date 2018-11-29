Accused admits to robbery
Funani says he and two, not four, accomplices robbed stranded couple
A young Needs Camp man accused of robbing a married couple who were stranded on a roadside wants to admit he is guilty of common robbery. This emerged in Sphamandla Funani’s bail hearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday. During the incident Funani, 24, and his accomplices – who are still at large – allegedly pointed a gun at the couple and robbed them of a licensed firearm and cellphone while their child was asleep in the back seat of their car.
