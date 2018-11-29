It’s wheels of fortune as Nkompela mount scores
It was time to celebrate on Wednesday when Xolile Nkompela, owner of the horse Celinto’ndikwenzele, drove away with a Toyota Hilux long-base bakkie worth R250,000 after accepting his prize from Berlin November founder Luthando Bara at Buffalo Toyota in Beacon Bay.
