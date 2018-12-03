Knife-wielding robber shot dead by motorist

A man was shot and killed by the motorist he tried to rob during peak-hour traffic in Pinetown‚ west of Durban‚ on Monday.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane said a motorist had been sitting in his car in Anderson Road when he was accosted by two men.

“It is alleged that one [of the men] switched off the engine and the other put a knife against the neck of the driver‚ before demanding money and his cellphone‚” he said.

“The driver pulled out a firearm and fired two shots at the suspects. One died a few metres away from the scene. One was also wounded‚ but ran away. Police are still looking for him‚” said Zwane.