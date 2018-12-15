South Africa’s electoral body has its work cut out to ensure legitimate 2019 poll

Even though the court has since acceded to the commission’s request to extend the deadline – it’s now November 30, 2019, which is after the elections – it has a duty to ensure that the elections are legitimate despite the problems with the voters’ roll.

This will require concerted efforts by all political parties and other election stakeholders. They will need to use the pre-election registration weekends set aside by the commission for 2019 to guarantee that only those eligible to vote do so.

In addition, to retain public confidence in its credentials as an independent body, the commission needs to do all it can to remove doubts and suspicions regarding the eligibility of voters and candidates. The need for it to ensure – as far as possible – that the largest number of registered voters are legitimate, with traceable physical addresses, cannot be overemphasised.

Why verifiable addresses matter

Electoral systems rest largely on verifiable election registers. These include voter and candidate lists. Verifiable voters’ credentials ensure that only those who are entitled to vote do so.

A voters’ roll is also a crucial mechanism for those, like political parties and election monitors or observers, who seek to verify who qualifies to vote. A lack of verifiable addresses suggests a lack of transparency in the electoral system, raising suspicions and doubts.

South Africa’s voting population changes every five years as the number of registered voters increases. Not knowing the extent of the increase, and where to target first-time voters, poses a problem for political parties during campaigning. It would also be difficult to know how many polling stations to expect in their voting districts.

If a voter’s residential addresses, or other means of determining where they live, cannot be verified, they may be prevented from voting. This denies them the right to choose their leaders or to run for office. Alternatively, they may be allowed to vote through an onerous process that relies on presiding officers’ discretion. This isn’t ideal and is usually viewed with suspicion by duly registered voters.