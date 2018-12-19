Push for ‘de-colonised’ history
Motshekga gives green light to re-appoint ministerial task team
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has approved the re-appointment of the history ministerial task team to look into developing a new history curriculum that was more “afrocentric” and “de-colonised”.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.