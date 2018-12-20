Elon Musk unveils new underground tunnel to beat traffic

Tesla founder Elon Musk has given the world a sneak peak of a new underground tunnel designed to beat traffic congestion.

He launched a prototype of the mile-long (1.8km) tunnel that will allow cars to move at up to 241km an hour. Using the Tesla Model X car to test out the tunnel, the vehicle is lowered into the tunnel with an elevator.

The tunnel - built in Hawthorne, California, by Musk's Boring Company - works only with modified autonomous cars such as the Tesla Model X.