Elon Musk unveils new underground tunnel to beat traffic
Tesla founder Elon Musk has given the world a sneak peak of a new underground tunnel designed to beat traffic congestion.
He launched a prototype of the mile-long (1.8km) tunnel that will allow cars to move at up to 241km an hour. Using the Tesla Model X car to test out the tunnel, the vehicle is lowered into the tunnel with an elevator.
The tunnel - built in Hawthorne, California, by Musk's Boring Company - works only with modified autonomous cars such as the Tesla Model X.
Here's how @elonmusk's @boringcompany tunnels will work ? pic.twitter.com/2TxZW3J6Sj— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) December 20, 2018
The tunnel has green and red lights that indicate whether the car should slow down or move faster. The cars have extra alignment wheels that allow it to move swiftly through the narrow tunnel.
According to the Washington Post, the project cost $40m (about R573m). Musk plans to charge commuters about a dollar for a shared ride and $4 for a private car.
After the tunnel ride, the car is elevated about 12m back to the ground.
According to CNN, Musk first thought of the idea of an underground tunnel in 2016 after being frustrated by Los Angeles' notorious traffic.
Pretoria-born Musk said traffic congestion is getting worse ever year. "It's like acid on the soul - it's horrible!" he said.