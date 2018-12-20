Revered praise singer embedded in his roots leaves mark
Revered Imbongi Yomthonyama (Xhosa traditional poet) Jongela Nojozi has died and will be buried in Alice next week.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.