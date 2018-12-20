Rights commission chairperson charges 'Prophet' Mboro for violating protection order

"He breached 3.1 (c)(ii) of the order which states that he is prohibited to engage in verbal, electronic or in any other communication aimed at the complainant [Mkhwanazi-Xaluva] by any means, whether or not conversation ensues to humiliate, degrade the complainant or abuse her emotionally.

"He also breached 3.2 (a) which states that he shall not insult, ridicule the complainant including name calling by any means at any place and including in the media or television by any means or make any influence or induce or incite such conduct. 3.2 (b) further states that he shall not belittle or disrespect the complainant by any means including harming her dignity or any attempts thereof or incite or induce such conduct or behavior or abuse the complainant spiritually," commission spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo said.

He alleged that Motsoeng had violated this order by labelling Mkhwanazi-Xaluva a liar and accusing her of getting the protection order fraudulently.

"He made these utterances on television station eNCA on December 12 in their Morning Programme at about 07h43. He further accused her of opening false cases against him," said Mkholo.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva was said to have opened her case at the Hillbrow police station. Police could not immediately be reached to confirm the status of the case.