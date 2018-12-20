News

Rights commission chairperson charges 'Prophet' Mboro for violating protection order

By Naledi Shange - 20 December 2018
Paseka Motsoeneng has allegedly violated a protection order against him by labelling CRL Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva a liar and accusing her of getting the protection order fraudulently.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Cultural, Religious and Linguistics (CRL) Rights Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva has opened a case against "Prophet" Paseka Motsoeneng, her office confirmed on Wednesday.

The case is in regards to Motsoeneng, popularily known as Prophet Mboro, having violated a protection order against him.

Mkhwanazi's office said she had obtained a protection order against Motsoeneng on October 4 2017 in the Johannesburg Central Magisterial District Family Court. 

The order was accompanied by a warrant of arrest which was suspended subject to him complying with its terms and conditions. 

"He breached 3.1 (c)(ii) of the order which states that he is prohibited to engage in verbal, electronic or in any other communication aimed at the complainant [Mkhwanazi-Xaluva] by any means, whether or not conversation ensues to humiliate, degrade the complainant or abuse her emotionally.

"He also breached 3.2 (a) which states that he shall not insult, ridicule the complainant including name calling by any means at any place and including in the media or television by any means or make any influence or induce or incite such conduct. 3.2 (b) further states that he shall not belittle or disrespect the complainant by any means including harming her dignity or any attempts thereof or incite or induce such conduct or behavior or abuse the complainant spiritually," commission spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo said.

He alleged that Motsoeng had violated this order by labelling Mkhwanazi-Xaluva a liar and accusing her of getting the protection order fraudulently.

"He made these utterances on television station eNCA on December 12 in their Morning Programme at about 07h43. He further accused her of opening false cases against him," said Mkholo.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva was said to have opened her case at the Hillbrow police station. Police could not immediately be reached to confirm the status of the case.

