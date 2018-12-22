VW offers the chance of a lifetime
Ever been tempted to walk away from your current job to pursue your dreams but are terrified to leave your salary behind? The Volkswagen (VW) Touareg sabbatical could be your answer. The three-month sabbatical opportunity, announced by the motoring giant earlier this week, allows one South African candidate the opportunity to take three months off from their job with an allowance of R100,000 per month, a new VW Touareg to drive, plus a discretionary investment to bring their idea to life.
