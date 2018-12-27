Hospital death not due to lack of a surgeon, says health department

Provincial health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi acknowledged that a surgeon was not on duty at the hospital in question but said the patient had been attended to and "all clinical procedures were followed".

"We learnt of the allegations on Twitter and can confirm that they are not true. The patient and medical history was known by the hospital staff and all due processes were followed," Mvambi told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

"Yes, a surgeon was not at the hospital at that moment – but was on call at Bongani Hospital 30km away from Thusanong Hospital,” he said.

Mvambi said it was normal practice for a surgeon to be on call if one was not physically at the hospital.