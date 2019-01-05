52-year old inmate passes his matric with flying colours

Abdullah Simelane was the oldest of the 235 inmates who wrote their matric last year and the 52-year-old passed with flying colours.

Simelane who is serving a 23-year jail term for rape at the Barberton prison in Mpumalanga said he hopes achieving his matric will open doors for him.

The father of two said he was sentenced in 2015 and being incarcerated has given him time to see things differently and realise the value of education.

“If I had an opportunity to study back then, I don’t think I would have committed this crime,” he told TimesLIVE.