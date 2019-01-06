Despite odds, matriculant named a top achiever

Sinolwethu Mfedu’s story is remarkable. She is an orphan, raised by her unemployed aunt, and had to walk 30 minutes to her Eastern Cape school every day. But this did not prevent her from being recognised as one of the top matric achievers in the country. “I am the first person in my family to finish school,” Sinolwethu said.