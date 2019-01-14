Parents stage sit-in for principal’s return
Parents from Isolomzi Senior Secondary School in Centane, concerned that learning and teaching have not taken place at the school this year, staged a sit-in at the department of education’s offices in Butterworth on Monday. Speaking on behalf of the parents, Nokulunga Noganta said the principal was chased out of the school by the community.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.