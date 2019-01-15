The South African Social Security Agency has expressed concerns about reports of a man who is selling Sassa cards on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday January 15‚ Sassa said it was working with the post office and the police to get to the bottom of the matter. Sassa said it was following leads that should result in the arrest of a person who seemed to be the mastermind behind the scam.

The agency said the stolen cards were sold for different amounts of money by the scammers.

“These stolen cards were immediately deactivated and are worthless‚ so the public is warned not to be tempted to buy them as they are useless‚” Sassa acting CEO Abraham Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said no grants could be drawn from the stolen cards and anyone buying them stood to lose out‚ and if caught‚ may be charged with possession of stolen property.

Mahlangu said Sassa services were free and not for sale so selling Sassa cards was illegal.

TimesLIVE