Water pump hassles add to Komani woes
Komani water problems are becoming worse as water pumps are experiencing problems, and Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has to implement changes in its water cut schedule to try and distribute water to all areas in Komani. Komani town, Ezibeleni and Mlungisi townships have been experiencing unusual water cuts, which saw locals panicking as CHDM changed its schedule to cater for high lying areas which are badly affected by the water problems.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.