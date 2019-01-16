Water pump hassles add to Komani woes

Komani water problems are becoming worse as water pumps are experiencing problems, and Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has to implement changes in its water cut schedule to try and distribute water to all areas in Komani. Komani town, Ezibeleni and Mlungisi townships have been experiencing unusual water cuts, which saw locals panicking as CHDM changed its schedule to cater for high lying areas which are badly affected by the water problems.