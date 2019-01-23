Veteran musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died
It has on Wednesday afternoon been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died. Mtukudzi's record label Gallo Records confirmed the news but said there were no other details available. The musician's family is set to release a statement later this afternoon. An outpouring of tributes has already flooded social media.
