Angelo Agrizzi's explosive week at the state capture inquiry

From allegedly bribing correctional services officials, destroying crucial evidence and sourcing information from NPA officials, here are the highlights of Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive week at the Zondo Commission on Inquiry into State Capture.



‘Bribing’ Linda Mti



The former Bosasa COO detailed how the company allegedly bribed senior officials at the department of correctional services to secure lucrative contracts and tenders.



Agrizzi alleged that Bosasa paid for the construction of luxury homes for former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti and the chief financial officer of the department, Patrick Gillingham.