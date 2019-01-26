Suspected Nigerian ‘pirate’ boss faces extradition to the Netherlands after SA court ruling

However, on Friday morning, magistrate William Schutte said it was not up to his court to determine if Lobia was guilty of his maritime crimes, simply to determine if the Dutch government did indeed have enough evidence to prosecute him. “Extradition proceedings are not a criminal trial, and aren’t concerned with determining guilt or innocence,” he said in his ruling.

He noted that the Dutch government had sent a series of authenticated documents, including a forensic report that consisted of witness statements from the Rapide’s crew, and the investigators looking into the case. He also noted that Lobia’s defence team had never disputed the documents’ authenticity, and that his only defence had been that he was not the man authorities were looking for.

He referred to the Rapide witness statements that had described the pirate leader, and noticed how these descriptions accurately portrayed the man in court, including his height, his one pierced ear, his complexion and estimated age. “The remarkable similarities between his appearance and the witnesses’ descriptions is an inconvenient truth (for Lobia),” he said.

Because of these factors, he ruled that Lobia should be extradited.

However, the magistrate did inform Lobia that he had 15 days to lodge an appeal against the ruling. In the absence of such an appeal, it will be up to justice minister Michael Masutha to sign off on the extradition and send Lobia directly to the Netherlands.