Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were convicted in October 2018 of murdering Matlhomola Mosweu. They were also found guilty of his kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ theft and pointing a firearm‚ after a lengthy trial.

The incident happened on April 20 2017.

Sixteen-year-old Mosweu was believed to have been thrown out of a moving bakkie.

During the trial‚ the accused disputed the evidence of the sole eyewitness in the case‚ saying he was not telling the truth when he said he saw them throwing Mosweu from the bakkie.

Their version was that he jumped off the moving vehicle while they were driving to the police station.

Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport revealed earlier in January that the same eyewitness had apparently admitted to lying about his testimony.

The newspaper said it had access to a recording in which Bonakele Pakisi said he lied when he testified against Doorewaard‚ 27‚ and Schutte‚ 34.

A preacher from a town in Mahikeng‚ Paul Morule‚ brought the allegations to the fore.

“I was not there when the incident happened. I did not see anything‚” Pakisi apparently said in a recording made by Morule.

Morule is employed by Pieter Karsten‚ who is the uncle of Doorewaard‚ one of the convicted men.

He said he had met Pakisi through his aunt‚ who lived in Coligny‚ and the two had struck up a friendship.

Approached by Rapport for comment‚ Pakisi said the recording was a set-up by people trying to prove the innocence of the two men.

It was not immediately clear whether these allegations would lead to a fresh court battle.

