Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to explain deaths of three women during stampede
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who heads the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, was on Monday expected to shed light on how three women were killed in a stampede at his church.
The CRL Rights Commission has called a hearing into the incident. It will involve the church, the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and officials from the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg.
The incident happened in December 2018.
The talks, set down for two days, are being held under the direction of the CRL (Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities) Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
The CRL said the incident was followed by a number of claims, accusations, marches, demonstrations and calls by Sanco for the church to be shut down.
“In an effort to help resolve this matter, the CRL Rights Commission called a mediation meeting on the 10 January 2019 between the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and the South African National Civic Association,” the CRL said.
During those deliberations, it was decided that all hostility towards the church would cease. The commission said it would pursue negotiations with the church for possible support for the bereaved families and reiterated its call for the “full enforcement of the bylaws in the country”.
However, the CRL said there were some issues that still needed to be discussed.
“In its commitment to monitor the situation, the commission has continued to listen to all the parties, but unfortunately, there has been several discrepancies in the information provided,” the commission said in a statement.
“In order to get to the bottom of these issues and to address the discrepancies that continue to prevail, the CRL Rights Commission has decided to call for the hearings in line with Section 7 (2) of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities Act, 19 of 2002. For that reason, it has issued a notice to the following organisations and their leaders to appear before its Section Seven Committee,” it added.