MEC calls for immediate arrests for deaths at Bushiri’s church

“I also want to know whether the provisions of the Public Gatherings Act 205 of 1993 had been fully complied with and whether any additional charges are being contemplated in this regard.”

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga appeared before the commission on Tuesday, when he revealed that various safety regulations were flouted at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church. This included the obstruction of escape doors, insufficient firefighting equipment, no emergency lights and no evacuation plans.

He said there was also a diesel trailer stored on the premises, while people sleeping and preparing food on the property posed a health hazard.

Explaining how the incident unfolded, Bushiri said the stampede was caused by people who wanted to enter one of the overflow halls used by the church to house extra congregants. He said people pushed through to enter into the hall out of panic as there was a heavy storm on the day.

Bushiri denied claims that his church had removed the bodies of the three congregants. "The church only came to know, through the media, that there was a case of bodies being moved from the church without the police and taken to the private mortuary," he said.

"We also further learnt that the SAPS had, based on that, opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against the church."

The commission noted that the deadly stampede had been followed by a number of claims, accusations, marches and demonstrations - including calls by the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) for the church to be shut down.

Bushiri said the church conducted its own internal investigation after the incident, which led to the suspension of a Pretoria branch resident pastor.