‘Bosasa favours for Mantashe’
Security features installed for a number of politicians, inquiry hears
Unscrupulous Bosasa bosses ran “special projects” for a string of politicians – including current cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane – that ranged from doing pricey security upgrades to their homes to installing a generator and doing a garden clean-up “as a once-off”.
