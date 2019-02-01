BCM steps in with funds for community projects
Scores of non-profit organisations have had their projects approved for funding from Buffalo City Metro. On Thursday, representatives of 192 NPOs attended a special function arranged to confirm the arrangement, which is part of BCM’s R3m grants-in-aid (GIA) programme. Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati and his deputy Zoliswa Matana handed over letters of confirmation to representatives from HIV/Aids, arts and culture, education and other charity organisations at OR Tambo Hall in Zwelitsha.
