State capture: R250m Bosasa contract 'money for doing nothing', says Dennis Bloem

Bloem chaired parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services between 2004 and 2009, as a member of the ANC.

"This catering tender was just a money-laundering scheme. Bosasa said they are going to take over the kitchens. The inmates were still doing the cooking; it was business as usual. There was no labour from Bosasa. I visited physically the prisons in the country," Bloem said.

"Who was supplying the food in the kitchens? We know that DCS has farms for meat, farms for vegetables, farms for chickens all over the country. They have farms to grow this food. We have asked this question. We have our own farms. Why is it that you are outsourcing now these things?"

Bloem said there would be no disruption to kitchen routines if Bosasa were to be removed from the prisons.