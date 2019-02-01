UPDATE: Three pupils killed as walkway collapses

Three pupils at a Vanderbijlpark school were killed on Friday when a walkway fell on them.

“A walkway fell on pupils at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijl this morning. Unfortunately three pupils died on the scene,” said the Gauteng education department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Paramedic service ER24 confirmed three children were killed and said that approximately 15 others were injured in the structural collapse at the school in Vanderbijlpark.

Four children have been airlifted to hospital.