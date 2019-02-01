WATCH | Traffic officer videod taking a bribe to face heat
A traffic officer caught in an undated video soliciting a bribe from a motorist that has gone viral on social networks will face disciplinary action from the Mnquma local municipality.
The officer, who did not realise that he was being recorded, is seen in the video taking money from a motorist.
Municipal manager Silumko Mahlasela told the Dispatch on Friday morning that action will be taken against the officer.