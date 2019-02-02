Komani pools rot away
Families upset over dilapidated public facilities, now inhabited by criminals
Komani residents are angry that their two public swimming pools have been out of service for a decade. The pool in Top Town suburb and the Dumpy Adams public pool in Victoria Park township had been vandalised and are now a hangout for criminals, they say. Daily Dispatch visited both pools this week.
