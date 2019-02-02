Man arrested for brutal murder of two grade 12 girls in EC
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the murder of two grade 12 girls from Mncuncuzo High School in their in Cofimvaba.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.