School pilots new Ilali loo
A year after Lumka Mkethwa, five, fell and died in a pit latrine at her school in Mbizana, the department of education has been looking into alternative sanitation solutions – one being the “Ilali” loo – as per instructions from President Cyril Ramaphosa. After Lumka’s tragic death at Luna Primary School in Mbizana, Ramaphosa announced the sanitation appropriate for education (SAFE) plan.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.