School pilots new Ilali loo

A year after Lumka Mkethwa, five, fell and died in a pit latrine at her school in Mbizana, the department of education has been looking into alternative sanitation solutions – one being the “Ilali” loo – as per instructions from President Cyril Ramaphosa. After Lumka’s tragic death at Luna Primary School in Mbizana, Ramaphosa announced the sanitation appropriate for education (SAFE) plan.