Shopper who 'forgot' to pay for 'Chappies' spends night in jail

A 52-year-old woman is to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a stealing a pack of chewing gum.

Lucy Moagi was approached by a security guard as she exited Shoprite at Tzaneen Crossing shortly after 3pm on Friday, having paid R665 for her groceries.

According to her niece, Liz Letsoalo, Moagi picked up a pack of chewing gum at the check-out and was holding it with her cellphone, when she absent-mindledly put both into her handbag at the check-out.

“She had it in her hand with her phone. She then put both the phone and the chewing gum in her bag (right in front of cashier) so she could take out her wallet. She forgot about the chewing gum in the process,” Letsoalo said.

When stopped as she left the store, Moagi apologised and offered to pay for the chewing gum, but store management called the police, and she was escorted, on foot, to the nearby police station, where she was detained until around 2am, Letsoalo said.

She took to Twitter to share her aunt’s plight: “@Shoprite_SA, my aunt in jail as we speak for buying her groceries and forgetting to pay for chewing gum, and you called the police on her. Who steals Chappies after buying groceries?!”