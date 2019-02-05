After gran’s plea to Cele, little girl allegedly raped

PREMIUM

Only days after an East London grandmother told police minister Bheki Cele that there was too much crime in her area, her six-year-old grandchild was raped. East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Maqala said a man had been arrested on Monday. Mqala said: “According to the investigator, the victim was walking with her mother and came across a male and pointed [him out] as the suspect.