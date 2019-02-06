Family heard of Durban student's death on Twitter, Facebook

"The family perhaps got to know about this before we could officially let them know," said Mthembu.

"We understood that the matter had already been on Twitter and on Facebook, including the identity of Mlungisi, and that the family got to know through Mlungisi’s brother, who is reported to be a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology.

"We do understand that as a brother, he would probably have known almost immediately about what had happened to his brother. But we are sorry nevertheless that we were not the first to inform the family, as a result of social media and many other things."

Mthembu said the university made contact with his family once there had been confirmation that Madonsela had died. "We had engagements with the family about where Mlungisi was and about the family having to do a proper identification of Mlungisi."

He said a team from the university’s student services department had been dispatched to Madonsela's home in Ingwavuma, in northern KZN, to assess the circumstances of the family and consider what type of support to offer them.