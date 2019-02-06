Fans on Zodwa's coffin buy: 'R150k? What you smoking‚ guuurl?
Zodwa posted images of herself in her coffin explaining that death waits for no one and she wasn't about to be buried and rely on people to arrange things for her.
So she took matters into her own hands and bought her own coffin.
"In black society this is taboo‚" she wrote.
Her post created a storm in the comments section with some saying she being responsible‚ while others said she is tempting fate.
Yeah Memo Sitwala: "She is right. This is a topic black people don't even think or talk about."
Mandla: "The sad truth is that we are temporarily living."
Brownman: 'Kudos to you Zodwa for breaking all the boundaries."
Nah Morema Mohale: "You're death on yourself. Be careful how you play."
Jonas Ndo: "Something is wrong with this picture. This just isn't right."
Rawling: "She ain't buying shit. This is just for Instagram." https://www.instagram.com/p/Bth-7jQHagM/?utm_source=ig_embed
Source: TMG Digital.