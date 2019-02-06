‘Punishment by circumcision’ accused appears in court

A man accused of illegally circumcising two boys to punish them for making off with some of his dagga crop made a brief court appearance in the Seymour magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Lonwabo Rasta Zele, 35, of EmaBheleni village in Alice, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two of pointing with a firearm, two of kidnapping and two of contravening the initiation practices law.