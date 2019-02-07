Five times Woolworths found themselves in a fix

Over the years, retailer Woolworths has faced several allegations of plagiarism and other controversies.

Here is a look at some of the awkward headlines.

Frankie's Olde Soft



In 2011, Woolworths was accused of copying a strand of soda names, as well as packaging, from a small business called Frankie's.

A Facebook petition was launched by people who were in support of Frankie's.

The controversy surrounding Woolworths and Frankie's started when Mike Schmidt, owner and founder of Frankie's Soft Drinks, appeared on a radio show accusing Woolworths of "cloning the entire Frankie's range".

The retailer denied any wrongdoing after the Advertising Standards Authority ruled that the company must remove the phrase 'Good ol fashioned' from its drinks. Woolworths withdrew the range from its shelves and apologised.